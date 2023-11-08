Alameda County DA speaks on investigation into Santa Rita Jail death

Nearly two years after an Oakland man died in Santa Rita Jail, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price spoke publicly about the investigation at a press conference Wednesday.

“We will hold those responsible for the death of Maurice Monk accountable,” Price said.

Alameda County jail staff left 45-year-old Maurice Monk unattended in his cell for three days after he became unresponsive in November 2021, according to Monk’s family. They say that by the time staff finally checked on him, he was dead.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“When his death was disclosed to the family, they were not given answers,” Price said. “And this community was not given truthful information about what happened.”

During the press conference, Price blamed former District Attorney Nancy O’Malley for what she said was an incomplete investigation into the death.

The district attorney's office also said it had been requesting more information from the sheriff’s office since March, but had received few details until this week.

Now the sheriff’s office has agreed to send information including surveillance video, reports and logs by Nov. 17, according to the district attorney's office.

“What I can say is something very disturbing happened at the Santa Rita Jail in November of 2021,” said Deputy District Attorney Zachary Linowitz. “And I am committed to comprehensively reviewing it and bringing any responsibility.”

An autopsy showed that Monk, who struggled with mental illness and other health concerns, died of heart disease.

Advocates for fair jail conditions, as well as members of Monk’s church, believe that he shouldn’t have been behind bars in the first place and are frustrated with the lack of accountability.

“It’s incredibly disappointing,” said Jean Moses with the Imani Community Church. “I feel betrayed as a community member. I have grown up expecting for our systems to provide justice and this is one event that just demonstrates that justice is not provided.”

In a statement, Monk’s family attorney said they anticipate charges will be filed, saying: “We know multiple jail guards and medical staff from Wellpath … saw him lying face-down, unmoving, in a growing puddle of bodily fluids, for days. This goes beyond negligence. It was criminal.”

At least 68 people, including Monk, have died while in custody at Santa Rita Jail since 2014. Price’s team is now trying to determine if any criminal charges should be filed.

“Too many people have died at Santa Rita Jail,” Price said. “And it is only by holding people accountable that we believe that we will begin to get this problem under control.”

The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment from NBC Bay Area.