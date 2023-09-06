Alameda County district attorney suing Livermore vape company

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced Wednesday her office has obtained a temporary restraining order against a Livermore-based company which produces vape products.

The move is part of her office’s lawsuit against Apollo Future Technology, which does business as Apollo E-cigs, accusing the company of selling illegal flavored tobacco and synthetic cannabis to minors.

The restraining order, issued Sep. 1, temporarily bars Apollo E-cigs from selling both categories of product either locally or online.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Price said her office started to investigate the company after a tip from the Livermore School District, which said it was seeing a high amount of Apollo’s products on its campuses.

“They illegally shipped the flavored products through the United States Postal Service without complying with California’s delivery requirements,” said Price. “And they manufactured and sold thousands of synthetic cannabis products in packaging that falsely claimed the products were legal.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to the company through its website, which is currently under maintenance, but has not yet heard back.

A preliminary injunction hearing is set for Sep. 21.