Alameda County Fair

Alameda County Fair to Close Sunday Due to Storm

By NBC Bay Area staff

Officials with the Alameda County Fair announced Saturday that the fair will be closed on Sunday due to the major storm.

Officials released the following statement on their website:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The health and safety of guests continues to be our number one priority at the Alameda County Fair, we have been actively monitoring the weather and based on the current forecast for rainfall and high winds we have decided to close our gates for Sunday, October 24, to ensure the safety of our guests, the Fair team, and our partners."

Alameda County Fair Oct 22

Alameda County Fair Starts Friday, Will Run Until Halloween

Atmospheric River 3 hours ago

National Weather Service Issues Advisories for Bay Area for Sunday

Officials added that the fair will reopen on Monday and it will run until Halloween.

Alameda County Fair added that guests who were planning to attend the Fair on Sunday can use their tickets any other day of the Fair for admission and the carnival.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Alameda County Fairbay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us