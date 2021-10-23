Alameda County Fair to Close Sunday Due to Storm

Officials with the Alameda County Fair announced Saturday that the fair will be closed on Sunday due to the major storm.

Officials released the following statement on their website:

"The health and safety of guests continues to be our number one priority at the Alameda County Fair, we have been actively monitoring the weather and based on the current forecast for rainfall and high winds we have decided to close our gates for Sunday, October 24, to ensure the safety of our guests, the Fair team, and our partners."

Officials added that the fair will reopen on Monday and it will run until Halloween.

Alameda County Fair added that guests who were planning to attend the Fair on Sunday can use their tickets any other day of the Fair for admission and the carnival.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.