Alameda neighborhood host memorial for victims of mass shooting

A mass shooting that claimed the life of four individuals in Alameda has left the community struggling to make sense of this tragedy. On Thursday, many gathered on Kitty Hawk Road to hold a memorial for the victims.

Investigators have arrested the man who they claim killed his wife, his 6-year-old son, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, and left his 1-year-old son in critical condition.

Mark Segado, the assistant principal at the 6-year-old victim's school, came and dropped off flowers. He said he was saddened by the fact he won't see the vibrant student again.

"He was a big part of what makes our school special," Seegado said. "We’ll miss him every day."

Earlier in the day, neighbors and friends worked to clean up bloodstains at a home's driveway, where police said an elderly man made one last attempt at getting help for his family after being shot by his son-in-law.

Neighbors said the family had only recently moved to the block and they had not seen any red flags. A neighbor who coaches little league in the area and goes by Coach Ray said he is in disbelief of what happened.

"The kid is never going to get another game ball, and he needed that," the coach said in tears.

Police have identified the man they arrested as 54-year-old Shane Parrish Killian. They believe he shot and killed his wife, his 6-year-old son, his mother-in-law, and his father-in-law. Police also believe Parrish shot his 1-year-old son, who was in critical condition late Thursday.

Police continue to work on finding a motive for the mass shooting.