Albany Toyota shooting: Authorities identify suspect

A 24-year-old Vacaville man shot the mother of his child in the head before trying to kill himself, and was then fatally shot by Berkeley police officers last week at an East Bay car service center, authorities said Thursday.

Lamar Walker killed 24-year-old Alonna Gallon on Sept. 21 at the Toyota of Berkeley Service Center in Albany, according to an update from Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office released initial details Thursday in a joint statement about an ongoing probe into the incident, which is also being investigated by the Albany Police Department and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Albany and Berkeley police, along with fire departments from both cities, responded to reports of an active shooter a little before 11:15 a.m. at the service center at 1025 Eastshore Highway in Albany near the Berkeley border.

The sheriff's office said Berkeley officers arrived first and evacuated the area. They entered an open door on the first floor of the building's west side and began searching both for victims needing medical assistance and for the suspect.

When they reached the second floor, they found Walker "crouched down near a desk in a large open area of the office, pointing a silver revolver at the entryway from which they approached," the sheriff's office said.

Five officers fired at Walker "to prevent further injuries or loss of life" and Walker was hit multiple times. He died at the scene.

The officers found Gallon dead with a gunshot wound to the head on the floor near Walker, the sheriff's office said.

"The initial investigation revealed the suspect may have attempted suicide before the arrival of law enforcement, but he was unsuccessful in his attempt," according to the sheriff's office.

"This was not a random crime," the sheriff's office said. "Alonna Gallon's death was a senseless act of violence. She leaves behind a seven-year-old son, whom she co-parented with the suspect. Our hearts go out to Ms. Gallon's son and her family."

Officials provide updates on a shooting that took place Thursday at a Toyota facility in Albany and ended with police opening fire.