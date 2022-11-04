Alexis Gabe's Human Remains Found in Amador County: Officials

Officials with the city of Oakley said Friday that partial human remains found in the Amador County city of Plymouth have been identified as Alexis Gabe.

Oakley city officials posted the update on their Facebook page Friday evening.

According to officials, a Plymouth resident discovered something suspicious that was thought to be human remains.

The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office of what was found. Authorities responded to the area and recovered the remains.

Officials said that a collaborative investigation did confirm the partial remains were human and a forensic odontologist positively identified the remains as those of Alexis Gabe.

"Due to the condition of Alexis’ remains, we realize there may never be a full recovery of her. The City of Oakley has determined there will be no extensions of reward funds for any future remains that may be found," Oakley city officials said on Facebook.

Gabe vanished in January, after visiting her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones at his home in Antioch.

Investigators believe Jones killed Gabe. Back in June, Jones himself was killed by Seattle-area officers when they attempted to arrest him.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Gabe family Friday night but they are asking for privacy.

Oakley city officials said that a news conference will be scheduled for early next week.

Plymouth is located about 40 miles east of Sacramento.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.