Preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Antioch

A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Antioch on Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 1:36 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

