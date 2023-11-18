APEC's lingering impacts felt in San Francisco

The APEC summit is officially over, but some in San Francisco said Saturday its impacts — especially lingering road closures and barricades — are still being felt across the city.

A few roads around the Moscone Center were still closed as workers moved out equipment and materials used during APEC.

Unhoused people who stay nearby told NBC Bay Area that it’s a little easier to find a place to sleep now that the summit is over.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

People visiting the city said that, overall, the city felt cleaner and they noticed fewer encampments.

“I hope they can maintain this,”said Oakland resident Carlos Gonzales. “Do we need world leaders like Xi Jinping and everybody to come clean this space?”

The city hopes to have lingering road closures cleared out by Sunday. Still, drivers should be prepared for potential traffic and delays near South of Market.