4 Injured Following Balcony Collapse in Daly City

Two adults and two children were injured when a balcony on the front of a home in Daly City collapsed on Friday afternoon, according to the North County Fire Authority.

The balcony collapse was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at a two-story home in the 400 block of Westmoor Avenue, where firefighters arrived to find the four victims, who were taken to a hospital. Fire officials did not say what the extent of their injuries were.

A Daly City building inspector also responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the balcony collapse.

The North County Fire Authority, which serves Daly City, Pacifica and Brisbane, said crews stayed at the scene for about an hour. No other details about the collapse were immediately available.