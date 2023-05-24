San Francisco

Funeral Services Set for Banko Brown in San Francisco

Dr. Amos Brown, attorney John Burris and Brown's family are expected to speak at Thursday's service, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Funeral services for Banko Brown will be held Thursday at Third Baptist Church of San Francisco.

The 24-year-old Brown was fatally shot by a security guard in a San Francisco Walgreens last month.

The deadly shooting has sparked growing outrage after the release of security video and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' conclusion security guard Michael Anthony was acting in self defense.

Walgreens security camera video documents the nearly minute-long struggle between Brown and Anthony that led up to the shooting. It begins with Brown walking toward the store's exit, where he's confronted by Anthony about stolen items.

After a shove and a struggle, Anthony punches Brown several times, pulls him to the ground and puts him into a restraining hold for several seconds.

He repeatedly told investigators Brown had a knife, although none was found.

Meanwhile, the California attorney general this week agreed to determine if Jenkins made the right decision when deciding to not file charges against the security guard involved in the deadly shooting.

Dr. Amos Brown, attorney John Burris and Brown's family are expected to speak at Thursday's service, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Check back here to watch a live stream.

