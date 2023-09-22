Bay Area air quality expected to gradually improve, but region still under a Spare the Air alert

The air quality in the Bay Area impacted by wildfires burning near the California-Oregon border is expected to gradually improve Friday.

Smoke and haze will linger into the afternoon and bring unhealthy air, but later in the day and into early Saturday the region is expected to see improved air quality based on the wildfire activity, according to the latest forecast.

Meanwhile, Friday marks the third straight day the Bay Area is under a Spare the Air alert.

The alerts, which include a ban on burning wood or other solid fuels in the Bay Area, were called on by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District because of the smoke coming from several massive wildfires, such as the Smith River Complex Fire, SRF Lightning Complex and Redwood Lightning Complex fires, the Flat Fire and the Anvil Fire.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

If people smell smoke, they are encouraged to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

People can find the air quality in their area by visiting fire.airnow.gov.

Bay City News contributed to this report.