Bay Area Commuters Search for Alternatives as Gas Prices Soar

President Joe Biden's announcement of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports means already high prices at the pump will likely increase even more.

In the Bay Area, people are trying to adjust to the rising cost to fill up.

"I can't believe it," Alex Jennings of San Ramon said. "I don't know what to say, I mean, shoot."

Jennings is an electrician, so he can't carry all of his equipment on public transportation. He'll have to keep paying to fill up his pickup truck.

"It's older, too, and this one's specifically better on gas mileage," he said. "That's specifically the reason I have this."

Wendy Bernie from Daly City said she'd love to take public transportation.

"I know San Francisco has one of the best transportation systems, but sometimes the hours don't work," she said. "I work at 4 o'clock in the morning so."

Christopher Victorio is now riding his scooter most days.

"I normally drive a pickup truck, which gets 12 miles to the gallon, and that tank fills up about 25 gallons," he said.

According to BART, ridership has been steadily going up the last couple of weeks.

Some commuters say they understand Biden's plan will mean higher prices. For now, that seems to be a price some are willing to pay.

"Well, he's gotta do what he's gotta do," Jennings said. "He's gotta try to put the hurt on Russia."