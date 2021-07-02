Bay Area Fire Officials Ask Public to Put Away Fireworks Amid Dry Conditions

Fire officials across the Bay Area are urging people to put away their sparklers and ditch the firecrackers in the name of safety this Fourth of July weekend.

But despite the bone-dry conditions across the region, plenty of families on Friday were stocking up on safe-and-sane fireworks. Police say there are plenty of people hunting for illegal fireworks as well.

In the East Bay, one fireworks vendor is an athletic director for a private high school in Dublin. The sales mark their biggest fundraiser of the year. He said they've sold roughly $80,000 worth of fireworks.

With every sale, there's a warning – a list of cities where it’s illegal to set off fireworks and a map of where people can go to safely set off fireworks. There's also a reminder that some fireworks are banned everywhere.

"I decided to get these and let 'er rip," Joe Okimura of Dublin said.

Okimura is having his family over for the holiday weekend. After dinner, that’s when the show will start.

"Get the kids together, go to the park and set it off," he said.

Okimura knows better than to set off fireworks in his neighborhood.

"I live in a multi-dwelling area," he said. "They’ve got signs posted all over the place."

Okimura is going to one of four designated parks in Dublin where he can safely set off fireworks.

Given the dry conditions outside and the worsening drought, Okimura said this might be the last fireworks show he can put on for his kids.

"After this year, it’s gonna be tougher," he said.

Local fire officials continue to ask the public to be smart when it comes to how they celebrate.

"Even safe-and-sane fireworks demonstrates how quickly they can even start a fire in just small vegetation and quickly get out of control," Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Marshall Chris Bachman said as firefighters showed how discarded sparklers could spark a brush fire.

Any type of firework is illegal in Contra Costa County. Fire officials are urging people to call 1-833-885-2021 if they see anyone selling or setting off fireworks in the county.

"We are stretched thin if residents don’t listen and set off fireworks anyway and they start a bunch of fires," Bachman said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is prepared for what it anticipates will be a busy weekend.

Officials are going to be monitoring which cities have the most illegal fireworks Friday and Saturday. That’s going to dictate where they focus their resources on Sunday.