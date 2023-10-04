People across Bay Area reporting floating web-like substances are seeing ‘ballooning'

People across the Bay Area noticing web-like substances drifting through the air or landing in their cities Wednesday are seeing a process called “ballooning,” according to an entomologist from San Jose State University.

Ballooning refers to when spiders use long strands of web to fly with the help of air currents and electrical fields.

NBC Bay Area viewers across the South and East Bay, as well as the Peninsula and San Francisco have reported seeing the process.