Flood Watch Issued for Entire Bay Area With Atmospheric River on Tap

By NBC Bay Area staff

An incoming atmospheric river storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the entire Bay Area beginning later this week and continuing into the weekend.

The weather service said the flood watch will be in effect Thursday through Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected to come down Thursday into Friday.

Flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas as well as along rivers, creeks and streams, the weather service said. Flooding could also occur on streets and in poor drainage areas.

"Now is the time to prepare!" the weather service said Tuesday afternoon.

