Bay Area cities dominate Forbes list of ‘Best American Companies'

Nine Bay Area companies made their way to the top 20 of Forbes' recent best American companies list, computed by 60 different measures.

The annual list assessed 2,000 different companies' "performance, customer and employee satisfaction, cybersecurity, sustainability, companies' remote work policies, media coverage and more," selecting the top 300 based on these metrics.

NVIDIA, the powerhouse chipmaker based in Santa Clara that recently became the world's most valuable company, ranked No.1. Forbes pointed out the company's economic value and high employee satisfaction.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, ranked No. 2 while Intuit, specializing in business software, ranked No. 3. Both companies call Mountain View home.

Other Bay Area companies that ranked in the top 20 included ServiceNow (No. 8), Apple (No. 11), Prologis (No. 13), Intuitive Surgical (No. 14), Arista Networks (No. 15) and Salesforce (No. 19).

Forbes' list included a spectrum of industries, "ranging from tech and travel to media and medical devices."

Here's a look at the top 20 American companies, as ranked by Forbes.

Rank Name Industry Location 1 NVIDIA Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering Santa Clara, CA 2 Alphabet IT Software & Services Mountain View, CA 3 Intuit IT Software & Services Mountain View, CA 4 Vertex Pharmaceutical Drugs & Biotechnology Boston, MA 5 Microsoft IT Software & Services Redmond, WA 6 Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Omaha, NE 7 Eli Lily Drugs & Biotechnology Indianapolis, IN 8 ServiceNow IT Software & Services Santa Clara, CA 9 American Express Banking & Financial Services New York, NY 10 KKR Banking & Financial Services New York, NY 11 Apple Electronics & Office Cupertino, CA 12 Mastercard Banking & Financial Services Purchase, NY 13 Prologis Real Estate San Francisco, CA 14 Intuitive Surgical Health Care Equipment & Services Sunnyvale, CA 15 Arista Networks IT Software & Services Santa Clara, CA 16 Pinnacle Financial Partners Banking & Financial Services Nashville, TN 17 JPMorgan Chase Banking & Financial Services New York, NY 18 Boston Scientific Health Care Equipment & Services Marlborough, MA 19 Salesforce IT Software & Services San Francisco, CA 20 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Business Services & Supplies McLean, VA