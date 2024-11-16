Bay Area cities dominate Forbes list of ‘Best American Companies'

Nine Bay Area companies made their way to the top 20 of Forbes' recent best American companies list, computed by 60 different measures.
The annual list assessed 2,000 different companies' "performance, customer and employee satisfaction, cybersecurity, sustainability, companies' remote work policies, media coverage and more," selecting the top 300 based on these metrics.
NVIDIA, the powerhouse chipmaker based in Santa Clara that recently became the world's most valuable company, ranked No.1. Forbes pointed out the company's economic value and high employee satisfaction.
Alphabet, Google's parent company, ranked No. 2 while Intuit, specializing in business software, ranked No. 3. Both companies call Mountain View home.
Other Bay Area companies that ranked in the top 20 included ServiceNow (No. 8), Apple (No. 11), Prologis (No. 13), Intuitive Surgical (No. 14), Arista Networks (No. 15) and Salesforce (No. 19).
Forbes' list included a spectrum of industries, "ranging from tech and travel to media and medical devices."
Here's a look at the top 20 American companies, as ranked by Forbes.
|Rank
|Name
|Industry
|Location
|1
|NVIDIA
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering
|Santa Clara, CA
|2
|Alphabet
|IT Software & Services
|Mountain View, CA
|3
|Intuit
|IT Software & Services
|Mountain View, CA
|4
|Vertex Pharmaceutical
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Boston, MA
|5
|Microsoft
|IT Software & Services
|Redmond, WA
|6
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Real Estate
|Omaha, NE
|7
|Eli Lily
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Indianapolis, IN
|8
|ServiceNow
|IT Software & Services
|Santa Clara, CA
|9
|American Express
|Banking & Financial Services
|New York, NY
|10
|KKR
|Banking & Financial Services
|New York, NY
|11
|Apple
|Electronics & Office
|Cupertino, CA
|12
|Mastercard
|Banking & Financial Services
|Purchase, NY
|13
|Prologis
|Real Estate
|San Francisco, CA
|14
|Intuitive Surgical
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|Sunnyvale, CA
|15
|Arista Networks
|IT Software & Services
|Santa Clara, CA
|16
|Pinnacle Financial Partners
|Banking & Financial Services
|Nashville, TN
|17
|JPMorgan Chase
|Banking & Financial Services
|New York, NY
|18
|Boston Scientific
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|Marlborough, MA
|19
|Salesforce
|IT Software & Services
|San Francisco, CA
|20
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
|Business Services & Supplies
|McLean, VA
