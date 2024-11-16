Silicon Valley

Bay Area cities dominate Forbes list of ‘Best American Companies'

NVIDIA ranked first as nine Bay Area companies claim their spot in the top 20 best American companies in Forbes' annual list

By Faiza Ashar

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nine Bay Area companies made their way to the top 20 of Forbes' recent best American companies list, computed by 60 different measures.

The annual list assessed 2,000 different companies' "performance, customer and employee satisfaction, cybersecurity, sustainability, companies' remote work policies, media coverage and more," selecting the top 300 based on these metrics.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Climate Change Nov 2

Four Bay Area cities rank in top 10 greenest cities in America, here's why

Fremont Sep 25

Fremont is No. 2 best city for women. Here's how other Bay Area cities ranked

NVIDIA, the powerhouse chipmaker based in Santa Clara that recently became the world's most valuable company, ranked No.1. Forbes pointed out the company's economic value and high employee satisfaction.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, ranked No. 2 while Intuit, specializing in business software, ranked No. 3. Both companies call Mountain View home.

Other Bay Area companies that ranked in the top 20 included ServiceNow (No. 8), Apple (No. 11), Prologis (No. 13), Intuitive Surgical (No. 14), Arista Networks (No. 15) and Salesforce (No. 19).

Forbes' list included a spectrum of industries, "ranging from tech and travel to media and medical devices."

Here's a look at the top 20 American companies, as ranked by Forbes.

RankNameIndustryLocation
1NVIDIASemiconductors, Electronics, Electrical EngineeringSanta Clara, CA
2AlphabetIT Software & ServicesMountain View, CA
3IntuitIT Software & ServicesMountain View, CA
4Vertex Pharmaceutical Drugs & BiotechnologyBoston, MA
5MicrosoftIT Software & ServicesRedmond, WA
6Berkshire HathawayReal EstateOmaha, NE
7Eli LilyDrugs & BiotechnologyIndianapolis, IN
8ServiceNowIT Software & ServicesSanta Clara, CA
9American ExpressBanking & Financial ServicesNew York, NY
10KKRBanking & Financial ServicesNew York, NY
11AppleElectronics & OfficeCupertino, CA
12MastercardBanking & Financial ServicesPurchase, NY
13PrologisReal EstateSan Francisco, CA
14Intuitive SurgicalHealth Care Equipment & ServicesSunnyvale, CA
15Arista NetworksIT Software & ServicesSanta Clara, CA
16Pinnacle Financial PartnersBanking & Financial ServicesNashville, TN
17JPMorgan ChaseBanking & Financial ServicesNew York, NY
18Boston ScientificHealth Care Equipment & ServicesMarlborough, MA
19SalesforceIT Software & ServicesSan Francisco, CA
20Booz Allen Hamilton HoldingBusiness Services & SuppliesMcLean, VA
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Silicon ValleyTechnology
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us