bay area weather

Despite heat wave, Bay Area air quality predicted to be moderate

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Though scorching heat is predicted for areas away from the immediate coast this week, air quality for much of the Bay Area is not expected to suffer too badly, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Air quality in four Bay Area zones -- the South Central Bay, the Santa Clara Valley, the Northern Zone and the Eastern Zone -- is predicted to be moderate Monday through Friday, according to the agency's Air Quality Index released Sunday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

This index is a representation of air pollution concentration levels. It assigns numbers between 0 and 500 and helps determine when air quality is expected to be unhealthy. It includes measures for six pollutants: ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and two sizes of particulate matter.

The numbers used for the index are divided into six color-coded ranges. The first range is green, with a score of 0-50.

Health impacts are not expected when air quality is in this range. This week is expected to fall into the next range, which is yellow, or moderate, at 51-100. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

The ranges continue upward, going from orange to red to purple to maroon. Maroon indicates emergency conditions.

bay area weather 14 hours ago

Bay Area weather forecast: July Fourth week heat wave

Air Quality Jun 19

Bay Area air district kicks off old vehicle buyback program

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us