holiday shopping

Putting a Bow on It: Bay Area Shoppers Grab Last-Minute Gifts

By Jonathan Bloom

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saturday marked the last day to wrap up any final shopping before Christmas Day.

While some stores were packed with shoppers looking to check off those last-minute items on their lists, others were quite calm.

In Walnut Creek, the frantic rush for gifts was actually not all that frantic.

Shoppers who showed up expecting the worst actually got a pleasant surprise that's almost a Christmas present all by itself.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Kinda mellow and relaxed this year," Alice Jones said. "I don't see a lot of stressed out like usual."

For Jones, shopping on Christmas Eve is an "accidental" annual tradition.

"I realized I need a few more things," she said. "It always happens every year."

news Dec 21

I Got an Unexpected Gift and Did ‘the Last Thing You Want to Do,' According to an Etiquette Expert

holiday shopping Dec 9

From Snoring Spouse to Wine Lovers: See This Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide

Some families were done with the shopping they planned to do. Others claimed the last-minute shopping wasn't their fault.

"I'm shopping for my kids for each other," Candice Benabou said. "They're the ones who didn't do their shopping. So they gave me a list. I'm here and I'm fulfilling their list for each other."

There was at least one place where it wasn't quiet. In San Francisco, the sounds of picketing workers echoed through Union Square for the second day in a row.

Workers were asking for more pay, health care and sick leave, as well as urging customers to stay away.

In a statement Friday, Macy's said its top priority is the safety of workers and customers, adding the Union Square store is still open for business.

This article tagged under:

holiday shopping
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us