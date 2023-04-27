Toasty Temperatures: Widespread 70s and 80s, Possible 90s in the Bay Area

The Bay Area will get a taste of summer heat on Thursday.

Some inland locations could reach the 90-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service. Areas away from the bay and the coast are slated to top out in the 70s and 80s.

It's heating up today, and some of the warmest inland spots may even reach the 90 degree mark. Here's a look at that potential. Otherwise expect temperatures in the 70s and 80s for areas away from the immediate coast and bays. #cawx pic.twitter.com/3baQ1bCBoD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 27, 2023

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday because of elevated levels of smog expected in the region.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The alert is the first issued in 2023 by the air district for smog, otherwise known as ozone. Light winds and warm temperatures are expected to combine with motor vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy air quality.

Friday will also be warm, but temperatures will be a bit cooler compared to Thursday, according to the weather service.

For the latest weather updates, visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.

Bay City News contributed to this report.