bay area weather

Toasty Temperatures: Widespread 70s and 80s, Possible 90s in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area will get a taste of summer heat on Thursday.

Some inland locations could reach the 90-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service. Areas away from the bay and the coast are slated to top out in the 70s and 80s.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday because of elevated levels of smog expected in the region.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The alert is the first issued in 2023 by the air district for smog, otherwise known as ozone. Light winds and warm temperatures are expected to combine with motor vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy air quality.

Friday will also be warm, but temperatures will be a bit cooler compared to Thursday, according to the weather service.

For the latest weather updates, visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

california wildfires 5 hours ago

Hot Weather a Reminder Wildfire Season is Here

california wildfires 18 hours ago

Experts Hope for Much More Mild Fire Season This Year Due to All the Rain

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us