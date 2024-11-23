Bay Area weather forecast: Weekend scattered showers

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for up to 70% chance of rain especially in the North Bay with strong winds at the rest of the region. Chances of rain in the evening are at 30 to 40%.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the high 50s to low 60s on the coast, in the high 40s to low 60s around the bay, and in the high 50s to low 60s inland. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to 60s.

Forecasters say a Flood Watch will remain through Saturday morning for North Bay so creeks and streams may rise and flooding may occur in urban areas with poor drainage.

A Flood Warning remains until late Saturday for the Russian River at Johnson's Beach in Guerneville, Sonoma County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for San Francisco, the East Bay and Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains and San Mateo, the Gabilan Range, the Santa Lucia Range, southern Monterey Bay, and coastal Big Sur.

Rain will continue through mid next week with scattered showers bringing an additional 0.5" to 2" of rain across the Bay Area.