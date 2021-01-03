coronavirus

Bay Area's Stay-at-Home Order in Effect Until at Least Jan. 8

Region's current ICU capacity is at 8.4%, according to the California Department of Public Health

By Bay City News

State stay-at-home orders will remain in effect in the Bay Area until at least Jan. 8 with the potential to extend depending on intensive care unit capacity projections, state health officials said Saturday.

The state's stay-at-home order is triggered when a region's average ICU capacity falls below 15%. The Bay Area's current ICU capacity is at 8.4%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The San Joaquin Valley, southern California and greater Sacramento regions remain under the stay-at-home orders because their four-week ICU capacity projections do not meet the capacity to exit the order, the department said.

The available capacity in the greater Sacramento region is 6.9%, while the San Joaquin Valley and southern California regions are down to a grim 0%, according to the department.

The health department Saturday said California has 2,345,909 confirmed cases to date, though numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 53,341 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday and the 7-day positivity rate is 14 percent, while the 14-day positivity rate is 12.6%, the department said. There have been 33,391,442 tests conducted in California, representing an increase of 333,131 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 26,357 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, a total of 335,983 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. As of Monday, a total of 1,762,900 vaccine doses have been distributed to local health departments and health care systems that have facilities in multiple counties.

Editorial note: This story has been updated to reflect that ICU bed capacity has increased from 5.1% to 8.4%.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

