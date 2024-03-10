Bay Bridge shooting leaves 1 injured

A shooting along Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge left one person injured Saturday night, the California Highway Patrols said.

The shooting happened sometime before 8:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Yerba Buena Island, according to CHP San Francisco, when one car pulled up alongside another and opened fire at it.

The driver of the second car was hit once and suffered what CHP described as non-life-threatening injuries. They then stopped in the right lane and called 911.

First responders transported the driver to the hospital, although their current condition is unknown.

Four lanes of eastbound I-80 were closed for around two hours to allow officers to investigate.

The CHP is looking to identify a motive for the shooting as well as all those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 707-917-4491.