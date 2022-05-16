Cain Velasquez, Charged in Attempted Murder, Denied Bail Again

Former MMA star Cain Velasquez, accused of attempted murder after allegedly trying to shoot a man accused of molesting one of his close family members, was denied bail again during a court proceeding Monday morning.

Velasquez's first attempt at getting bail was denied in March.

UPDATE:#cainvelasquez denied bail again

Victim spoke in open court.

“He followed us and chase d us. I believe he will finish what he started .”



Victim’s lawyer shows injury pictures pic.twitter.com/BcKMxoxjJv — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) May 16, 2022

Velasquez was taken into custody in February after investigators say he got into a high speed car chase and fired shots at Harry Goularte, who had just been arrested for allegedly molesting a young female Velasquez family member. Velasquez ended up shooting Goularte's stepfather.

