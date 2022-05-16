Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez, Charged in Attempted Murder, Denied Bail Again

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

Former MMA star Cain Velasquez, accused of attempted murder after allegedly trying to shoot a man accused of molesting one of his close family members, was denied bail again during a court proceeding Monday morning.

Velasquez's first attempt at getting bail was denied in March.

Velasquez was taken into custody in February after investigators say he got into a high speed car chase and fired shots at Harry Goularte, who had just been arrested for allegedly molesting a young female Velasquez family member. Velasquez ended up shooting Goularte's stepfather.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo will have more on this story during our evening newscasts. Stay tuned for updates.

Cain Velasquez Apr 13

Plea Hearing for Child Sex Assault Suspect at Center of Cain Velasquez Case Continued

Cain Velasquez Apr 12

Former UFC Star Cain Velasquez Says ‘Justice Will Be Served' in Attempted Murder Case

This article tagged under:

Cain VelasquezSan JoseSanta Clara County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us