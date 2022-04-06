Cal Fire Suspends Burn Permits in Wake of Early Fire Season

Cal Fire has suspended all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in Santa Cruz County, a spokesperson for the department said on Tuesday.

The suspension goes into effect on Wednesday and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

"With the conditions set for an early start of the 2022 fire season, it is imperative that we collectively take preventative steps now to prepare," said Cal Fire Director and Chief Joe Tyler. "We ask all Californians to do their part in wildfire preparedness."

Cal Fire said that the state has already experienced an "unusually" early start to fire season due to drought, historically low rainfall, and low reservoir levels.

Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes for wildfire by creating defensible space. This could include clearing all dead or dying vegetation within 100 feet of your property and/or planting fire-resistant plants and ground covers.

Learn more here: https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/communications/defensible-space-prc-4291/ .