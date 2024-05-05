Saratoga

Caltrans to close section of Hwy. 9 in Saratoga for paving work

By Bay City News

(Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

State Highway 9 will be closed at Saratoga Creek Bridge between Big Basin Way and Sanborn Road, in Saratoga, for three nights starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Caltrans said.

The nightly closures through Friday will clear the way for paving operations on the Saratoga Creek Bridge Rehabilitation project. The route will reopen at 7 a.m. each day.

Work is expected to be completed by Saturday morning, Caltrans said.

