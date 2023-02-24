Caltrans

List: Caltrans Storm-Related Highway Closures

By NBC Bay Area staff

The latest storm has sent rain, lightning and even snow through and near the Bay Area causing several highway closures.

Here’s a list provided by Caltrans of the latest conditions Friday.

North Bay

South Bay

  • Hwy. 92 - Hwy. 35 to Marin Street is closed due to ice
  • Hwy. 1 at Pescadero Road has one-way traffic control
  • Southbound lanes on Hwy. 82 at Murchison Drive in Millbrae has a single lane closed for sewer work
  • Lanes are blocked on Hwy. 25 at Kings Mountain due to a downed tree and wires
  • Lanes are blocked on Hwy. 85 at Fox Hill Road due to a downed tree
  • One southbound lane on I-280 at Washington Avenue off-ramp in Daly City is closed due to gas line work
  • Hwy. 9 in Saratoga and Santa Clara counties is closed due to downed trees and power lines from Saratoga Springs to Hwy. 35 
  • Hwy. 17 is closed from Highway 85 to the Summit Road
  • Hwy. 130 remains closed from Grant’s Ranch to Observatory

For more updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY
For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

