List: Caltrans Storm-Related Highway Closures

The latest storm has sent rain, lightning and even snow through and near the Bay Area causing several highway closures.

Here’s a list provided by Caltrans of the latest conditions Friday.

North Bay

Northbound lanes on Hwy. 29 in Napa is closed from Tubbs Lane to Bradford Road

Westbound lanes on Hwy. 128 in Sonoma are closed in both directions at Cloverdale Boulevard

South Bay

Hwy. 92 - Hwy. 35 to Marin Street is closed due to ice

Hwy. 1 at Pescadero Road has one-way traffic control

Southbound lanes on Hwy. 82 at Murchison Drive in Millbrae has a single lane closed for sewer work

Lanes are blocked on Hwy. 25 at Kings Mountain due to a downed tree and wires

Lanes are blocked on Hwy. 85 at Fox Hill Road due to a downed tree

One southbound lane on I-280 at Washington Avenue off-ramp in Daly City is closed due to gas line work

Hwy. 9 in Saratoga and Santa Clara counties is closed due to downed trees and power lines from Saratoga Springs to Hwy. 35

Hwy. 17 is closed from Highway 85 to the Summit Road

Hwy. 130 remains closed from Grant’s Ranch to Observatory



For more updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY

For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/