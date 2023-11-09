Carbon monoxide exposure most likely led to death of 2 people in Santa Rosa, authorities say

Authorities in Santa Rosa suspect that carbon monoxide exposure led to the death of two people who were discovered in their apartment Tuesday morning.

At about 9:34 a.m., both police and firefighters were dispatched to 2705 Range Ave. on a report of two elderly people down on the floor of their residence and possibly deceased.

First responders met with the building's maintenance staff, who said he entered the apartment for routine maintenance and found them.

Initial impressions from medical personnel showed that the pair may have been exposed to carbon monoxide, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Crews exited the apartment and put on protective gear such as self-contained breathing apparatuses and used air monitoring equipment to detect what they said was a high level of carbon monoxide present.

Fire crews located a dog that was still alive inside a bedroom and turned it over to animal control.

The remaining 11 apartments in the building were checked and five residents were evacuated, according to the fire department. All other apartments were cleared of any carbon monoxide issues and no one had any medical complaints, the department said.

Santa Rosa fire crews assisted police with the investigation. Investigators believe that the deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a natural gas-fueled appliance. The official cause of death is pending the completion of victim autopsies by the Sonoma County Coroner's Office.