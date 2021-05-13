CDC Eases Mask-Wearing Guidance, But Bay Area Residents May Keep Them On

Despite the CDC easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, some people in the Bay Area said they just aren't ready to take them off even if they can.

In San Francisco, reaction was swift, even before people knew whether California would follow the new guidance.

"I think there are a lot of people who are not vaccinated who would be very much at risk because they would go along with those of us that are vaccinated," Adrienne Fodor of San Francisco said.

Business owner David Eiland said it's possible shoppers might want to keep masks on.

"I think most people are still going to wear masks, frankly," he said. "I'm more concerned in talking to some of the other merchants on the street. There is some question about what it's going to be like this fall when the flu season comes back."

In a statement, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said, in part, "as we recently did with the new guidance on outdoor masking for fully vaccinated people, we must wait for the state to adopt the updated guidelines before making changes to the local health order that we consider safe."

