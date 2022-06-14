What Do I Do After a Quake?

The moments after the shaking ends in an earthquake can be frantic. Here's a checklist you can use, built from a wealth of resources, to help you navigate through the next steps following a quake:

Check yourself, others and pets immediately for injuries -- also, pay close attention to gas, fires, chemical spills and broken electrical lines

When safe, remain where you are

Listen for instructions

Expect aftershocks

Send brief text to emergency contact

Keep mobile phone use to a minimum

Be careful of structures and things maybe have been shifted or damaged at home: fireplaces, cabinet contents, water pipes, etc.

Take photos of damage for insurance purposes

If your home is uninhabitable, you need to evacuate

Stay on top of insurance

IMMEDIATE THINGS TO CHECK, WITH EXTREME CAUTION:



YOURSELF

Check yourself for injuries

Get first aid if needed

If you are sick or injured and need medical attention, contact your healthcare provider for instructions

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1

People often tend to others without checking themselves - you will be better able to care for others if you have first taken care of your own injuries

OTHERS

Make sure everyone around you is safe

Give first aid for anyone who needs it

Help people who require additional assistance -- infants, older adults, those without transportation, large families, people with disabilities, and the people who care for them

Before helping someone seriously injured or trapped, call 9-1-1

Don’t try to move seriously injured people unless they are in immediate danger of further injury

ANIMALS

Behavior of pets may change dramatically after a quake

Watch them closely and keep them under your control

Leash dogs and place them in a fenced yard

IF INDOORS OR AT HOME

SCENARIOS NOTES GAS





• Check for gas leaks

• If you think that gas is leaking, don’t use anything electric because the spark can ignite the gas

• DO NOT TURN OFF GAS unless you smell it, hear gas escaping, or suspect a broken gas pipe, appliance, vent or flue

• The gas service service shutoff valve is typically located near the gas meter

• IF YOU TURN THE GAS OFF for any reason, the gas must be turned back on by a professional using the correct procedures

• It may take a long time -- weeks or months -- for PG&E to turn gas back on

• Explosions have caused injury and death when homeowners have improperly turned their gas back on by themselves



EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY IF:

• Leaking gas starts to burn - do not try to put the flame out

• You think a gas line is broken

• You smell gas

• You hear a blowing or hissing noise



Open a window, turn off the gas using the outside main valve if you can, find a phone away from the building and call 9-1-1 immediately, then call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 FIRES • Fire is the most common hazard after an earthquake

• Look for and extinguish small fires

• Eliminate fire hazards

• Putting out small fires quickly, using available resources, will prevent them from spreading

• Avoid smoking inside buildings - smoking in confined areas can cause fires CHEMICALS • Avoid the hazard of a chemical emergency

• Normal household items, such as cleaning products, can cause toxic fumes and other hazards if they mix

• Carefully clean up spilled medications, bleach, gasoline or other flammable liquids immediately ELECTRICAL LINES • If you see sparks, broken or frayed wires, or if you smell hot insulation, turn off the electricity at the main fuse box or circuit breaker

• If you have to step in water to get to the fuse box or circuit breaker, call an electrician first for advice

• Inspect the panel box for any breakers that may have tripped - tripped breaker may indicate damaged wiring inside your home

• DO NOT TURN ON ANY TRIPPED BREAKERS - call a qualified electrician for assistance

IF OUTSIDE

SCENARIOS NOTES DOWNED/FALLEN POWER LINES • NEVER TOUCH ANY DOWNED LINES -- STAY AWAY!

• Downed wires can still carry current and can shock, injure or even kill if touched BROKEN GAS LINES • If you smell gas, move as far away as possible, call 9-1-1, then report to PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 immediately,

IF YOU ARE IN A VEHICLE

Only leave your vehicle if staying inside poses an immediate threat to you or the passengers.

SCENARIOS NOTES PARKING • Avoid parking near or under bridges, overpasses, signs, building overhangs, power lines, trees, or any other

hazard that might fall onto your car

• Once the shaking stops, get out of your vehicle and assess any damage to your car and the immediate vicinity

• It may be safer to stay where you are, particularly if there is chaos on the roads POTENTIAL LANDSLIDES • If you are driving in a mountainous or rocky area, be wary of the potential for landslides onto the road DOWNED POWER LINES • Never drive over a downed power line

• If a power line falls on your vehicle, stay inside and wait until an emergency worker removes the wire

IF YOU ARE NOT SAFE

SCENARIOS NOTES IF TRAPPED • Send a text or bang on a pipe or wall

• Cover your mouth with your shirt for protection

• Instead of shouting, use a whistle if you have one IF HOUSE IS TOO DAMAGED OR UNINHABITABLE • Get everyone out of your home

• Seek out emergency shelter

WHEN SAFE, REMAIN WHERE YOU ARE

Stay where you are if it's safe to do so

Await instructions from authorities

LISTEN FOR INSTRUCTIONS

Once you are safe, pay attention to local news reports for emergency information and instructions via battery-operated radio, TV, social media or from cell phone text alerts

Local radio and local officials provide the most appropriate advice for your particular situation

If the electricity is out, a battery-operated or handcrank radio may be your main source of information

EXPECT AFTERSHOCKS

If your home has experienced damage, get out before aftershocks happen

before aftershocks happen Aftershocks following earthquakes can cause further damage to unstable buildings

Be ready to Drop, Cover and Hold On each time you feel one:

Within minutes of a quake, its location and magnitude are available on nbcbayarea.com or earthquake.usgs.gov

SEND BRIEF TEXT TO EMERGENCY CONTACT WHO LIVES OUTSIDE OF THE BAY AREA

Phone networks will be flooded with calls immediately after a major quake, so text may be more reliable than phone calls

Use text messages to communicate as much as possible

KEEP MOBILE PHONE USE TO A MINIMUM

Conserve as much mobile phone battery as you can

OTHER THINGS TO WATCH OUT FOR AT HOME

SCENARIOS NOTES FIREPLACES • If you suspect the quake has caused damage to your home’s structure, do not use your fireplace for cooking until the chimney has been inspected

• Sparks may escape through an undetected crack and start a fire - cracks in chimneys can be the cause of fire years later

• Unnoticed damage could lead to fire or injury from falling debris during an aftershock OPEN CLOSE AND CABINET DOORS • Open closet and cabinet doors carefully and cautiously

• Contents may have shifted and could fall, creating further damage or injury CHECK STAIRCASES, WALLS, WINDOWS, FLOORS, CEILINGS • Be careful around broken glass or debris

• Watch for loose plaster or drywall that could fall

• Make sure the home or building is not in danger of collapsing WATER • If water pipes are damaged, turn off the water at the main valve and call a plumber

• If you suspect sewage lines are damaged, avoid using sinks, showers or toilets and call a plumber

• Signs your plumbing took an earthquake hit: damp spots in the walls, water seeping across the bathroom floor, fluctuating water pressure faucets, gurgles and bubbles in the toilet, unexplained water meter spikes, persistent puddles and wet spots in the backyard, sudden growth of shrubs or grassy areas or foul odors REFRIGERATOR • Use your refrigerated food first if there is no electricity

• Throw away unsafe food - WHEN IN DOUBT THROW IT OUT! TELEPHONE LANDLINE

(IF YOU HAVE ONE) • Check each telephone to see if it is still on the hook

• Use the telephone only to report life-threatening emergencies

• Telephone lines are frequently overwhelmed in disaster situations.

• If you don’t have a dial tone, contact the telephone company to report the problem and request repair -- they need to be clear for emergency calls to get through APPLIANCES • Disconnect and check all appliances for damage before using them

• If you suspect any damage, shut off the power at the main electric switch

• If your power goes out, turn off all electric appliances and unplug major electric appliances to help prevent possible damage to the appliances when the power is restored

TAKE PHOTOS OF DAMAGE FOR INSURANCE PURPOSES

Begin taking photos of the damage

Contact your insurance company

IF YOUR HOME IS UNINHABITABLE, YOU NEED TO EVACUATE

Return only when authorities say it is safe to do so

If a building inspector has placed a color-coded sign on the home, do not enter it until you get more information and instructions from your local authorities

Stop unneccesary expenses - if your home is temporarily uninhabitable or totally destroyed, notify the utility company and other service companies, such as the phone company, so they can stop billing immediately

Call any creditors and ask for more time to pay - most creditors will be willing to work with you, especially if you notify them before a payment is due

Estimate the amount of income and emergency savings you have to pay bills while you recover from the disaster, then prioritize your bills -- paying your insurance premiums and rent or mortgage should be your top priority

Replace vital documents lost in a disaster

In the weeks following the quake, contact state and federal agencies like FEMA to inquire about federal assistance.

If you are allowed back to your home, wear protective clothing and sturdy shoes

STAY ON TOP OF INSURANCE

Contact your insurance agent, broker or insurance company as soon as you can to report how, when and where the damage occurred - provide a general description of the damage

Prepare a list of damaged or lost items and provide receipts if possible

Consider photographing or videotaping the damage where it occurred for further documentation to support your claim

If possible, do not throw away anything you plan to claim without discussing it with your adjuster first

Keep receipts for all additional expenses that you may incur such as lodging, repairs or other supplies

Make copies of all documents and pictures given to your claims adjuster or insurance company

911 CALL: CHILLING MOMENTS RECORDED AFTER 6.0-MAGNITUDE SOUTH NAPA EARTHQUAKE



On August 24, 2014, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Napa and was felt widely throughout the Bay Area -- sparking fires, damaging buildings, injuring over 200 people and sending panicked residents running out of their homes in the darkness.



This 911 call from that night offers a very personal look at what the moments after a quake can feel like:

After an earthquake hits, electrical or water service could be lost for days or weeks. Hopefully, you are prepared and have created an earthquake kit with food, water and gear for 72 hours.