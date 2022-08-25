CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings

The California Highway Patrol’s investigation unit arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday.

The shootings happened in June and July of this year.

In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580 near Grand Avenue in Oakland, when the shooting happened. The bullet shot through the front windshield of the car, missing the woman in the passenger seat.

In the other case, a person’s car was shot several times along I-680, north of Stone Valley Road in Alamo. Nobody was hurt in that shooting.

According to CHP, Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was arrested in one case and Edwin Tobie III, 29, of Pleasanton is facing charges for the other shooting.

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that his office will fund a pilot program that will put 200 cameras in 50 freeway locations in parts of the Bay Area and Southern California.

NBC Bay Area reached to CHP concerning it, but a spokesperson could not say if the freeway cameras played a role in catching the two suspects in the recent cases.

Hercules city councilman Dan Romero said in his opinion that doesn’t matter. He points to the tragic freeway shootings, leaving innocent victims killed while riding in cars.

Romero added that cameras on Bay Area roadways are a necessary tool for law enforcement to help solve those crimes.

“So, local cities have camera networks. The important part is to have that network working on freeways so we are all working together on this,” he said.