Bay Area Volunteers Keep Trash Out of the Ocean

The Pacific Beach Coalition is celebrating 25 years of hosting volunteer cleanup events and keeping trash from going into the ocean.

Last month alone, more than 100 people from the Bay Area to the Central Valley showed up to pick up litter at 11 San Mateo County beaches. Each weekend the coalition rotates to different beaches and creeks.

Lynn Adams, president of the Pacific Beach Coalition says, "Our hopeful message is that people will pick up litter everywhere. But also that they’ll do the next thing to stop litter. Stop using things that are single use and try to demand a better option than plastic that we have so much of."

To find out how you can volunteer or donate, go to https://www.pacificbeachcoalition.org.