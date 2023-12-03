Israel-Hamas War

‘Code Pink' demonstrators call for ceasefire in Gaza, rally outside Nancy Pelosi's SF home

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There were calls for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas coming from demonstrators in San Francisco Sunday.

Dozens of protesters gathered Sunday morning in front of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's home. Organizers with “Code Pink: Women for Peace” say they hope Pelosi will hear their demands to stop the fighting now.

Israel-Hamas War 2 hours ago

San Carlos Starbucks vandalized amid Israel-Hamas war

Israel-Hamas War Dec 1

As family members are released from Hamas, Bay Area cities call for permanent ceasefire

Code Pink also hopes the city of San Francisco will follow the lead of other cities, like Richmond and Oakland that have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors Is expected to consider a resolution as soon as this week.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us