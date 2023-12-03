‘Code Pink' demonstrators call for ceasefire in Gaza, rally outside Nancy Pelosi's SF home

There were calls for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas coming from demonstrators in San Francisco Sunday.

Dozens of protesters gathered Sunday morning in front of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's home. Organizers with “Code Pink: Women for Peace” say they hope Pelosi will hear their demands to stop the fighting now.

Code Pink also hopes the city of San Francisco will follow the lead of other cities, like Richmond and Oakland that have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors Is expected to consider a resolution as soon as this week.