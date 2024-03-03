San Mateo County

Traffic collision closes all lanes of Hwy. 92 in San Mateo County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A traffic collision has closed all lanes of Highway 92 between Skyline Boulevard and Main Street Saturday evening, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

It added that California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on scene, and advised drivers to use alternate routes. 

There is currently no estimated time for reopening. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further details. 

