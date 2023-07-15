San Jose

Correctional deputy killed in crash on Highway 87 in San Jose: sheriff's office says

The man killed was a correctional deputy, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

A man was killed in a crash on the southbound lanes of Highway 87 in San Jose Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The accident happened just south of the Interstate 280 interchange just before 5 a.m., CHP said. 

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC Bay Area Saturday that the driver killed was a correctional deputy, who was heading home after his shift.

Police closed southbound lanes of Highway 87 to investigate for several hours after the accident and reopened them at around 8:45 a.m.

Officers are still trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

The name of the deputy has not been released.

