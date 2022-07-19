coronavirus

COVID Hospitalizations on the Rise as BA.5 Subvariant Continues to Surge

4,400 Californians are in the hospital due to the virus compared with 1,000 three months ago

NBC Universal, Inc.

The dominant COVID strain, according to health officials, is now omicron subvariant BA.5, and it has infected a lot of people, though not seriously enough to go to the hospital.

But, that seems to be changing.

Right now in California, more than 4,400 people are in the hospital for COVID, compared with fewer than 1,000 just three months ago. That’s a far cry from last winter’s surge of 15,000 hospitalizations and the 20,000 seen during the first COVID winter.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusba.5COVID hospitalizations
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us