COVID Hospitalizations on the Rise as BA.5 Subvariant Continues to Surge

The dominant COVID strain, according to health officials, is now omicron subvariant BA.5, and it has infected a lot of people, though not seriously enough to go to the hospital.

But, that seems to be changing.

Right now in California, more than 4,400 people are in the hospital for COVID, compared with fewer than 1,000 just three months ago. That’s a far cry from last winter’s surge of 15,000 hospitalizations and the 20,000 seen during the first COVID winter.

