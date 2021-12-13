bay area storm

Creeks Rising Quickly, Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Atmospheric River Soaks Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Streams and creeks are rising rapidly around the Bay Area on Monday morning as an atmospheric river continues to drench the region.

In San Mateo and Santa Cruz County, a flash flood warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. People are advised to avoid walking or driving through flood waters, the National Weather Service said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The National Weather Service also said low-lying flooding around Pilarcitos Creek in Half Moon Bay is possible. The creek is rising quickly and was above minor flood stage by 9 a.m.

bay area storm 3 hours ago

Major Winter Storm Brings Rain, Snow to Parched California

bay area weather 18 hours ago

San Francisco Crews on Deck in Case of Severe Rain, Flooding

Although a break in the rain is possible late morning, more is expected in the afternoon and could contribute to more flooding around the creek, forecasters said. Several streams and creeks in the North Bay are also rising significantly, including Napa Creek, Corte Madera Creek and Santa Rosa Creek, the weather service said on social media.

Flood advisories have been extended through 10:30 a.m. around the San Francisco Bay shoreline and in the Santa Cruz Mountains due to roadway flooding and moderate to heavy rainfall.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area storm
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us