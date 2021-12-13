Creeks Rising Quickly, Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Atmospheric River Soaks Bay Area

Streams and creeks are rising rapidly around the Bay Area on Monday morning as an atmospheric river continues to drench the region.

In San Mateo and Santa Cruz County, a flash flood warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. People are advised to avoid walking or driving through flood waters, the National Weather Service said.

Flash Flood Warning including San Mateo County, CA, Santa Cruz County, CA until 11:45 AM PST pic.twitter.com/oZmN8hB1VM — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 13, 2021

The National Weather Service also said low-lying flooding around Pilarcitos Creek in Half Moon Bay is possible. The creek is rising quickly and was above minor flood stage by 9 a.m.

Although a break in the rain is possible late morning, more is expected in the afternoon and could contribute to more flooding around the creek, forecasters said. Several streams and creeks in the North Bay are also rising significantly, including Napa Creek, Corte Madera Creek and Santa Rosa Creek, the weather service said on social media.

Flood advisories have been extended through 10:30 a.m. around the San Francisco Bay shoreline and in the Santa Cruz Mountains due to roadway flooding and moderate to heavy rainfall.