Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in San Pablo, firefighters say

Crews contained a 2-alarm fire in San Pablo early Sunday morning, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

It broke out some time before 4 a.m. in the attic of a two-story home on Madeline Road, Con Fire posted on social media. In the same post, the agency also confirmed that no one was inside at the time of the blaze.

Captain George Liang with Con Fire said crews knocked the fire down at around 5:45 a.m., but had to remain for several more hours to mop up and ensure the fire wouldn't reignite.

ConFire is working a 2nd alarm residential structure fire in a single family home on Madeline Rd in San Pablo. House confirmed unoccupied. Fire is burning in attic with pitched roof over flat roof. #MadelineIC — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 30, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Firefighters said it was a challenging fight because of the steep slope at the back of the house.

Crews from Rodeo-Hercules, Richmond, and El Cerrito joined Con Fire to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.