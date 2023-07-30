San Pablo

Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in San Pablo, firefighters say

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said a steep slope at the back of the house made it a challenging fight

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews contained a 2-alarm fire in San Pablo early Sunday morning, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District. 

It broke out some time before 4 a.m. in the attic of a two-story home on Madeline Road, Con Fire posted on social media. In the same post, the agency also confirmed that no one was inside at the time of the blaze. 

Captain George Liang with Con Fire said crews knocked the fire down at around 5:45 a.m., but had to remain for several more hours to mop up and ensure the fire wouldn't reignite.

Firefighters said it was a challenging fight because of the steep slope at the back of the house. 

Crews from Rodeo-Hercules, Richmond, and El Cerrito joined Con Fire to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

