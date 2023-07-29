Crews battle fires near Martinez, Livermore

A vegetation fire has spread across five acres of grass and oak woodland near Briones Regional Park, south of Martinez, Cal Fire said Saturday.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District first posted a warning about the fire at 3:34 p.m. Saturday and advised people to avoid the area.

The fire threatens two buildings, according to Cal Fire. As of 3:47 p.m. Saturday, four tankers and two helicopters had been called in to fight the fire.

Crews also battled a brush fire in Livermore. Fire is burning near the Shadow Cliffs Recreation area.

NBC Bay Area has reached out for more information on the Livermore fire.