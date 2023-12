San Francisco crews responded Sunday morning to a 1-alarm fire in the 600 block of Judah.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on X that the fire affected two-storey homes on 618-620 Judah.

It added that Judah from 13th Avenue to 11th Avenue is closed.

UPDATE

ACTIVE 1-ALARM FIRE 618-620 JUDAH BOTH 2 STORY HOMES- NO INJURIES REPORTED- @SFMTA_Muni IMPACTED IN THE AREA- JUDAH CLOSED FROM 13TH AVE TO 11TH AVE https://t.co/oreuKISFy9 pic.twitter.com/dSeXD5hDG1 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 10, 2023