Santa Clara County fire crews responded to a gas line break and water line break in Cupertino on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 7800 block of Creekline Road in Cupertino.

Officials said that there are evacuations and shelter in place orders in the immediate area.

No other details were released.

#BREAKING Santa Clara County Fire on the scene at 7828 Creekline Road in Cupertino for a gas line break and water line break. There are evacuations and shelter in place orders in the immediate area.

If you live in the area please listen to orders from fire and law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/LUl1djZm4v — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) November 17, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.