Daly City residents return to home after fire

Residents of a Daly City home were able to return after a fire there Friday evening, according to the North County Fire Department.

The department said it responded to the single-family home at 137 Serravista Avenue at around 9:36 p.m., bringing six fire companies, two chief officers and two fire investigators. Residents had been able to evacuate without injury, according to a press release from the department.

The first fire company to arrive found smoke and fire coming from the home's garage. The fire there had been partially contained by the home’s sprinkler system, according to the department. Firefighters were able to control the fire with hose water lines.

Investigators found the fire was an accident caused by disposal of an automotive battery and smoking materials. No firefighters were injured.