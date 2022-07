One person died following a deputy-involved shooting in northern Sonoma County Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened along the 5600 block of Thomas Road in Geyserville, the sheriff's office said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.