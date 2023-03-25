1 Dead, 2 Arrested in Shooting at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Lake Tahoe Area

A man was shot and killed, and two others were arrested following an apparent bar fight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Lake Tahoe Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. after the suspect and victim had been hanging out at the bar since 2 a.m.

Authorities said that an argument ended when 32-year-old Omar Reyes Garcia was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police caught up with the suspect on the California side of the border on Highway 50.

"I would also like to thank the Hard Rock Casino for their cooperation and for their assistance. Their security and surveillance were instrumental in us being able to quickly identify the suspect and his vehicle, which ultimately led to his arrest,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

Authorities identified the suspected gunman as 24-year-Old Edgar Julian Delgado of Santa Cruz. He is being held without bail.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office added that a 26-year-old Santa Cruz woman, who was with the suspect is being held on $250,000 bail for allegedly driving under the influence and being an accessory to murder after the fact.