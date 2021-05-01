Demonstrators Gather for Series of May Day Events in the Bay Area

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered all around the Bay Area Saturday in several May Day events.

In San Francisco, labor groups marked May Day with a rally and march and to support legislation they believe is needed to help empower workers. They gathered near the Embarcadero Saturday.

Jesse Johnson had a very personal reason to be there. “We haven’t worked so being out of work is a very serious matter,” he said.

It’s an effect of the pandemic. Johnson is a bartender at an airport and thinks the situation is finally beginning to look up. “With the help of the government and everything like that we have been able to weather the storm things appear to be coming to a close we're going to get back,” Johnson added.

Bay Area labor councils, union workers and community groups led the way.

“To march in solidarity to mourn those who have passed in the past year and to put our agenda forward and really show workers we’re in solidarity,” said Kim Tavaglione, of the San Francisco Labor Council.

Some of the issues included support legislation and protecting the right to organize act.

“What the pro act would do is make it much easier for workers to collectively organize and have a voice in the workplace,” said Joseph Bryant with SEIU Local 1021.

Opponents fear it would hurt employers in an already challenging economy, among other concerns.

The group gathered at the Embarcadero and marched to toward city hall where they had speakers lined up. One of the speakers was longtime activist and author Angela Davis.

“We have to protect to the right to organize and we have to stand up with our sisters and brothers who are behind walls,” she said.

In Oakland, the city's May Day demonstrations, it began with a small rally and then, a vehicle caravan across the city.

Dozens of bikes and vehicles pulled out of the parking lot for the Lake Merrit BART station in Oakland to begin a caravan protest that zig-zagged across downtown.

This year’s event was a more subdued event - than in years past - which often included a work stoppage by the port of Oakland employees, in solidarity with protestors.

But the issues being rallied behind in this year's event are substantial, especially after so many have been struggling through issues like unemployment, housing and health because of the pandemic.

Participants say community and labor organizing now is more important than ever.

"These billionaire corporations have hundreds of millions of dollars and they're able to vote with their money. We're only able to vote with our people power, said Erica Mighetto, the organizer of the Oakland May Day demonstration.

“And so, it's important that we show up in our large numbers, internationally, to support organized labor, because it's our only chance against these billionaire companies."

The group say a living wage, housing security and police violence were among the big issues for Saturday’s event. The group later converged on the west Oakland BART station with a large rally expected to continue the protest.

In San Jose, more than 200 people march to San Jose City Hall in a May Day rally that was also focused on workers rights and essential workers.