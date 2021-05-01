May Day Demonstrations in Oakland End With Arrests

Saturday’s May Day protests in Oakland began with a caravan rally through the city. But it ended with arrests in two separate incidents involving police officers.

Two people who attended the demonstrations were arrested after they both assaulted two different officers in two separate incidents, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Oakland police said the first person attacked an officer in the area of 2nd and Castro streets. While the second incident occurred at 10th and Castro streets.

Oakland Police are making arrests individuals for assaulting officers with various items. pic.twitter.com/1z1hYL8ZYo — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 2, 2021

Organizers of Saturday's event focused in many issues related to the pandemic that have affected workers, including employee rights, immigrant rights, healthcare and housing security.

In another incident, a group of people broke into a vacant house in west Oakland.

"Today, we're at a vacant unit owned by an out-of-state investment company called SMC,” said Carlos, a protest organizer. “And we're showing that these homes that are standing vacant while people are dying on the streets can be taken over by our communities and house our neighbors."

NBC Bay Area’s Sergio Quintana was not able to contact the owner of the property to ask about the occupation.

The event started at the Lake Merritt BART station. On the International Day of the Worker, labor rights and equality is still the main focus.

"These billionaire corporations have hundreds of millions of dollars and they're able to vote with their money. We're only able to vote with our people power,” said Erica Mighetto, the May Day Oakland event organizer. “And so, it's important that we show up in our large numbers, internationally, to support organized labor because it's our only chance against these billionaire companies."

A few participants even brought their children to the caravan protest. Oakland’s Devonte Jackson brought his nephew.

"I definitely want him to know that a world that values the labor of everyone is important. So, we're out here to support low wage workers,” he said.