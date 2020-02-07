Learning from Locals: The Art of Homemade Custom Sugar Cookies

Welcome to "Homemade," a series about getting a taste of our unique Bay Area culture from, well... home. Locals invite us into their homes and teach us how to prepare goods by hand, sharing a piece of themselves in the process. Learn how to make something new while getting to know some of the people that make up the fabric of our community.

Meet Kellie, she's the founder of Pretty Little Bakers and a long-time resident of the San Francisco Bay Area. Kellie welcomes us into her kitchen and walks through the entire process of creating homemade custom sugar cookies - from baking to decorating!

Here are the ingredients for this easy recipe that you can try out yourself:

1 cup softened unsalted butter

1 cup granulated white sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. almond extract

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

Check out her favorite cookie designs and learn about what makes living in the Bay Area so special for her.

Want to see and try out more homemade goods from your fellow locals? Have something you'd like to share yourself? Let us know in the comments!