San Jose

Driver Charged in Deadly San Jose Crash Reportedly Was Having Sex

Alex Moreno was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury in the crash at Agave Sports Bar and Grill

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man charged with barreling his pickup truck into a San Jose bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring two other people, was having oral sex at the time, according to court documents.

Alex Moreno, 32, of San Jose was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury in the crash Friday night. He remained jailed and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Moreno was asked to leave the Agave Sports Bar and Grill because he appeared drunk, reportedly was seen using cocaine and was seen trying to remove a woman’s top, the Bay Area News Group reported, citing a police report accompanying the criminal complaint.

San Jose Jun 14

Friend Remembers Woman Killed in Outdoor Patio Crash in San Jose

San Jose Jun 12

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Crash Into Outdoor Dining Area in San Jose

Witnesses and others said Moreno and a 24-year-old woman walked to the parking lot a short distance away and got into Moreno’s work pickup truck. The woman told investigators that she began performing oral sex on Moreno and didn’t realize the truck was moving, the Bay Area News Group reported.

The truck backed up and was going as fast as 45 mph through the parking lot when it rammed through outdoor tables and hit a group of three people, pinning them against the side of the restaurant, authorities said.

Diana Prieto-Chacon, 35, died at a hospital. The men were expected to survive serious leg injuries.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Joseoutdoor dining
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us