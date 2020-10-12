Driver Hits, Kills Man, Smashes Into Food Truck in San Jose

A woman hit and killed a man and struck a food truck in San Jose on Sunday evening after she accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake while trying to park, according to police.

The collision was reported at 6:09 p.m. in the parking lot at 1690 Story Road at King Road. The woman's pedal mixup caused her vehicle to travel forward into the man and food truck.

The man was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries at about 2 a.m. Monday, police said. His name has not been released.

The woman driving the vehicle was not injured in the collision and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

The case is the 38th fatal collision on San Jose city streets in 2020 and was the second collision in San Jose on the same day involving a driver who hit the gas instead of the brake and caused a collision.

Earlier Sunday, a 69-year-old man accelerated into an outdoor dining area at the Grand Century Plaza at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in East San Jose, injuring himself and eight other people, according to police.

All were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the Police Department's traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.