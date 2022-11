No tsunami warning was issued Tuesday night after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean, according to the National Weather Service.

The quake hit around 10 p.m. and was centered 743.2 miles west-southwest of the city of Monterey, California, the USGS said.

"Following official National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) procedures, this quake was considered too small and too far away from the coast," tweeted the NWS at 11:54 p.m.

There is no additional information at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also, sea level data collected on the closest DART (Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunamis) buoy 46407 indicates that there has been no vertical uplift in the water column.



-this info is from our friends at the NTWC @NWS_NTWC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 2, 2022

6.0 #earthquake reported in the Pacific. Epicenter 675 miles from #sf #BayArea. NO tsunami warning but we are watching. Latest @nbcbayarea 11PM and latest #rain chances pic.twitter.com/Kv7a9ReP9P — Jeff Ranieri (@JeffRanieri) November 2, 2022

Are you prepared for the next big one?