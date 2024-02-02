Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of San Francisco

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of San Francisco Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 1:32 p.m. and was centered 4.4 miles west-northwest of Broadmoor, 5.1 miles west of Daly City, 7.1 miles west-southwest of Noe Valley and 7.8 miles north-northwest of Pacifica, the USGS said.

Fire officials said the department did not receive any reports of damage from the quake.

UPDATE

We have not seen or received calls for any damage related to this recent earthquake preliminary reported off the coastline of #SF



The @NWSBayArea confirmed NO coastal surge issues are expected.



This is a reminder to be prepared now, not later. Learn more on how to be… https://t.co/pWy51ANm1J — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 2, 2024

Earlier in the day, the USGS reported another earthquake off the Northern California coast. The preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit at 7:09 a.m. and was centered out in the Pacific Ocean about 70 miles southwest of Eureka, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Location and shaking intensity (light) with the preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake west of San Francisco at 1:32 pm #CAwx #earthquake https://t.co/hf2TFilN1c pic.twitter.com/bEXn6LOWMN — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) February 2, 2024



